SEC charges Nigerian businessman behind Tingo group with fraud

Dozy Mmobuosi, the founder of Tingo Group which claims to operate agriculture and fintech businesses in three continents, was charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with “massive fraud” on Monday (Dec. 18).

The SEC alleged that Nigeria-born Mmobuosi had engaged in a scheme since 2019 “to inflate the financial performance metrics” of three U.S.-based entities that form the Tingo Group. The SEC published a 72-page complaint filed at the U.S. district court for the Southern District of New York demanding a jury trial.

Part of the SEC’s statement read: “Tingo Group’s fiscal year 2022 Form 10-K filed in March 2023 reported a cash and cash equivalent balance of $461.7 million in its subsidiary Tingo Mobile’s Nigerian bank accounts. In reality, those same bank accounts allegedly had a combined balance of less than $50 as of the end of fiscal year 2022.”

AD

The SEC also alleged that Tingo’s customer base is fabricated, that Mmobuosi “fraudulently obtained hundreds of millions,” and has diverted money for spending on luxury cars and private jet travels.