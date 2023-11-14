SEC suspends trading of Tingo shares due to “lack of accurate” information

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission suspended trading of shares belonging to Tingo Group, a Nasdaq-listed company that claims a wide range of services in agriculture, and financial technology across Africa, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

The agency cited “questions and concerns regarding the adequacy and accuracy of publicly available information in the marketplace concerning Tingo Group” for its action, in a statement on Nov. 13. A separate notice suspended trading in shares of Agri-Fintech Holdings, an entity connected to the Tingo brand, also for “lack of adequate and accurate information.”

The SEC said the temporary suspension will end on Nov. 28, cautioning brokers and anyone interested in Tingo to “carefully consider” the action it has taken as well as “any information subsequently issued by the company.”