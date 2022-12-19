Sam Bankman-Fried agrees to extradition from Bahamas to the US, his lawyer says

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the now-defunct crypto exchange service FTX, has reportedly agreed to be extradited to the U.S. where he faces multiple criminal charges for defrauding investors, his lawyer told reporters after a confusing and chaotic court hearing in the Bahamas on Monday.

In voluntarily agreeing to extradition, Bankman-Fried was going against the "the strongest possible legal advice," his local defense lawyer, Jerone Roberts told reporters. "Mr. Bankman-Fried wishes to put the customers right, and that is what has driven his decision," Roberts said.

Bankman-Fried is an investor in Semafor.