Ghana backs off claims of Russian mercenaries in Burkina Faso

Mandel Ngan/Pool via Reuters

Ghana is backing off claims that neighboring Burkina Faso has hired Russian mercenaries to fight insurgents after the allegations sparked a diplomatic row.

Burkina Faso recalled its ambassador in Accra after President Nana Akufo-Addo made the allegations at last week’s U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit, a Ghanaian foreign affairs official told Semafor. It also summoned Accra’s ambassador in Ouagadougou for questioning.

Akufo-Addo, speaking in a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, sought Washington’s support to ward off Russia-backed private security force Wagner Group which he said was operating around Ghana’s northern border with Burkina Faso. Akufo-Addo, who did not cite any evidence, also claimed a mine had been allocated to Wagner forces as payment.

Accra has struck a note of contrition since Akufo-Addo’s remarks and failed to provide more details to support the allegations.

Ghana’s ambassador to Burkina Faso, Boniface Gambila Adagbila, said Akufo-Addo did not mean to create discord, according to a Facebook post by the Burkinabe Ministry of Foreign Affairs after a meeting behind closed doors. "The intention was above all to attract the attention of partners in order to arouse great interest in Burkina Faso,” he is quoted in the post as saying.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s presidency and ministry of national security did not respond to Semafor’s requests for comment.



