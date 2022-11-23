West African nations move to create anti-jihadist force

REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Accra, Ghana — Seven west African countries have agreed to create a military force to fight jihadists who have destabilized the region.

Islamic State and al-Qaeda fighters have carried out hundreds of attacks in and around the Sahel, stoking insecurity that has led to coups in Mali and Burkina Faso in the last two years. The violence has killed 2,000 people, forced around two million to flee their homes, and deprived nearly 10 million of reliable access to food in the first six months of this year, according to the United Nations.

Earlier this month, the U.K. and France both announced the withdrawal of their troops from Mali, with the latter ending its decade-long mission against Islamists in the region. On Tuesday Germany also said it was pulling its troops out of the country. Meanwhile, Mali’s ruling junta has in the last year sought help from the Russia-backed private security force Wagner Group to fight insurgents.

This week Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Mali, Niger, and Togo held talks in the Ghanaian capital Accra, along with representatives of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the European Union, and the African Union to discuss security. The seven African countries formed a group five years ago called the Accra Initiative to collaborate on regional security and share intelligence.

On Tuesday, Accra Initiative members said their new anti-jihadist “joint task force” would start operating within a month. The announcement came after Ghana’s president Nana Akufo-Addo told those taking part in the talks that insurgents were "seeking new operational grounds" and drifting south to the region’s coastal countries.

Ghana’s national security minister Albert Kan-Dapaah told Semafor the full details of the “standby force” and the contribution from member states needed to be finalized.

Half of the 346 insurgent attacks recorded in Africa in the first three months of this year took place in West Africa, according to Kan-Dapaah. He added that there were another 264 militant attacks between July and September this year, which killed 745 people. “We are absolutely concerned about the withdrawal of Western troops from the region, specifically Mali but… the Accra Initiative is a homegrown solution to our own problems,” Kan-Dapaah said.

The president of the ECOWAS Commission, Gambian diplomat Omar Touray, rejected criticism from some quarters that the new force was unnecessary. “We need to tackle terrorism and violent extremism from multiple fronts and I don’t see it as a replica of what we already have at ECOWAS,” he told Semafor.