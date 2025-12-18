Events Email Briefings
Venezuela’s navy to escort oil tankers through US blockade

Dec 18, 2025, 6:45am EST
A Venezuelan Navy patrol.
A Venezuelan Navy patrol. Juan Carlos Hernandez/Reuters

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro ordered his country’s navy to escort oil tankers, risking a confrontation with US forces that have been ordered to blockade the South American nation.

US President Donald Trump’s decision to restrict oil shipments from Venezuela also risks spilling out into a wider conflict: China, which buys the vast majority of Venezuela’s crude, accused the US of “bullying” Caracas.

Venezuela has asked for a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the “ongoing US aggression,” which could worsen the country’s economic crisis — oil makes up around 80% of Venezuela’s exports.

Meanwhile, Trump allies are working to set up a White House meeting with Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado, Semafor’s politics team revealed.

Jeronimo Gonzalez
