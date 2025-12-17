Trump allies seek White House visit for Venezuelan opposition leader

As President Donald Trump’s administration increases pressure on Venezuela, his allies are quietly working behind the scenes to invite opposition leader María Corina Machado to visit the White House, multiple people told Semafor.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., is among those working to get a Machado visit, but he told Semafor that he’d be “surprised” if it came together this week after the Venezuelan opposition leader was injured leaving the country to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. Still, Scott said he’s trying to make it happen.

“I’d like her to meet the president,” Scott said.

The proposal has not yet reached Trump’s desk and nothing has been finalized. But given the administration’s continued posture towards Venezuela and its authoritarian leader Nicolás Maduro, some allies believe Trump would be open to the visit. One person familiar with the situation told Semafor that Machado would like to “present [Trump] with her Nobel medal.”

Machado wants to “formalize the dedication of the prize to show the world that strength is a force for peace,” the person said. “The president is making a lot more friends down in Latin America and María Corina is in the on-deck circle.”

A senior White House official told Semafor that “no such meeting has been scheduled” and Machado’s team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Such a meeting would prove less controversial than other portions of Trump’s Venezuela policy, like the Pentagon’s two-tap strike on an alleged drug boat in September. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who has cosponsored resolutions to rein in military activity in the region, said he is “not in favor of initiating war with Venezuela” and that Trump’s policy is “essentially a war for regime change.” But he said wouldn’t oppose a visit to Washington by Machado.