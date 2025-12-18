Events Email Briefings
US passes $900B defense bill as West ramps up military spending

Dec 18, 2025, 6:48am EST
The world’s largest aircraft carrier, the U.S. Navy nuclear-powered Ford-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford.
Seaman Abigail Reyes/US Navy/Handout via Reuters

The US Senate passed a $900 billion defense bill, the biggest military spending program in history, highlighting the West’s accelerated rearmament.

The sum set out in the National Defense Authorization Act was higher even than US President Donald Trump requested; he is expected to approve it soon.

Germany also passed a major bill agreeing €50 billion in defense spending, while the UK is set to unveil its military outlays in the new year. The surge in military spending has revived European manufacturers and intensified competition in the US.

The CEO of the defense tech upstart Anduril — which is eyeing an IPO — told Semafor that his rivals were beginning to “fight dirty” to win lucrative government contracts.

A chart comparing the US and Chinese share of global military spending.
Tom Chivers
