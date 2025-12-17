Anduril CEO: Incumbent defense contractors are ‘fighting dirty’

The defense tech company Anduril, flagship for a new generation of well-funded and ambitious startups, faces a wave of bad news about crashing drones, failing undersea vehicles, and testing mishaps.

The company defends these incidents as a trial-and-error innovation, born out of its Silicon Valley ethos.

But Anduril Co-founder and CEO Brian Schimpf was blunter in an interview with Semafor: “This is what happens when you disrupt an industry. It’s like people get grumpy, like they don’t like it and they’re gonna look for ways to knock you down.”

The PR strategy, he said, mirrors what SpaceX went through when it sought to lower the cost of space travel — an area then dominated by incumbent military contractors.

“To be honest, it’s the right response for them to take. They should try to knock us down a peg, and they’re gonna fight dirty,” he said.

While Schimpf is dealing with allegations that its technology isn’t reliable and a slog through a skeptical Washington, he’s eyeing an initial public offering, which will bring even more scrutiny from public market investors and analysts. One such critique is that Anduril’s total addressable market — the United States government and its allies — is limited.

AD

Schimpf says that’s a mistake: “The Department of War is not one monolithic entity,” he says, likening the various branches of the military to individual customers. “And even within that, there are all these different groups constantly experimenting, trying to figure out what works, what won’t.”