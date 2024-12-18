Republicans struggle to unify heading into a high-stakes 2025

Republicans’ post-election sugar high of confidence is wearing off.

Familiar divisions within the party that deepened over two years of federal spending fights flared again this week as Congress tries to avert a government shutdown. Republicans struggled mightily to pass only three months of short-term funding, as some of Donald Trump’s closest allies brought down the agreement by the end of Wednesday, when the president-elect spoke out against it.

The bitterness that descended on the GOP over a spending deal intended to clear the decks for Trump is a stark reminder of how difficult the party will have it next year. House Speaker Mike Johnson will have to pass a new funding bill as soon as next month, while working on a massive party-line plan to implement Trump’s agenda and addressing the debt limit, all with a majority that’s even smaller than the one he currently has.

So although few of them will admit it out loud, Republicans are starting to realize that their full control of Congress will not be the unified romp they envisioned in the heady days after Trump’s victory.

“Those people who are bullish about us as a Republican trifecta dominating the political landscape, with no compromise whatsoever, I don’t think are being very realistic,” Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga., told Semafor.

Republicans have set an ambitious 2025 agenda, focused on at least one party-line bill to enact Trump’s campaign promises of stringent border security and to extend his 2017 tax cuts. But they’re still not on the same page about what order to tackle those priorities in, and Johnson’s readiness to rely on Democratic votes to pass this week’s short-term funding bill is sapping some GOP lawmakers’ faith in the speaker.

“I don’t expect anything new,” said Rep. Cory Mills, R-Texas. “We were told in the early portion, when he took over as speaker, that this will be the last [short-term spending deal with Democratic votes], and it will get back to regular order. So I don’t expect anything to change.”

The Louisiana Republican is unlikely to face a serious challenge when the House convenes to elect a speaker on Jan. 3, and Trump has endorsed him. Yet after Trump issued a late Wednesday statement alongside Vice President-elect JD Vance disagreeing with the bill Johnson negotiated, the speaker’s predicament began to look more dire.

Trump and Vance called for a government funding bill stripped of all add-ons that also addresses the imminent breach of the nation’s debt ceiling. “Anything else is a betrayal of our country,” they said.