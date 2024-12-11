Stephen Miller takes a starring role in Hill Republicans’ agenda drama

Lindsey Graham once lamented that “as long as Stephen Miller is in charge of negotiating immigration, we are going nowhere.” Now he and Miller are working closely together as Republicans plan a huge border bill.

The incoming Senate Budget Committee chairman is among a growing group of Republicans aligned with Miller, who will be Donald Trump’s deputy chief of staff, as the party tries to steer its agenda through next year’s narrow majorities in Congress. Graham said the two “talk all the time,” and he’s not the only one coordinating with Miller.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, whose Republicans aren’t fully on board yet with Graham and Miller’s plan to pass a border bill before a tax bill, said he and Miller talk almost daily. Incoming Senate GOP leader John Thune and his staff are also corresponding with Miller frequently, according to a person familiar with their contacts.

“He’s a long and trusted friend, and so we’re talking through all the realities of getting the consensus together for the plan,” Johnson told Semafor. “It’ll all come together soon.”

Once seen by some in his party as on the fringe of GOP politics, Miller now finds himself at the center of its delicate negotiations over the 2025 agenda — and the cost of failure could be steep for Republicans, given Trump’s high expectations for progress. Miller is bolstering the push by senior senators, including the incoming majority leader, to pass a border security and energy production package — before a tax bill.

But a powerful House Republican chairman who said he speaks to Trump “quite often” and Miller “even more” is making clear that he’d prefer one big mega-bill.

“I’ve been very successful getting votes. I know the House on tax policy better than anyone else. If they want to give me the best opportunity to pass the president’s tax plan, make it all in one bill,” Ways and Means Committee chief Jason Smith, R-Mo., told reporters.

Smith may lose out; Miller is spurring Senate Republicans to move quickly on their two-step plan, which is designed to confront the more complex tax bill later next year, when three seats vacated by lawmakers joining the Trump administration are filled. Senators expect Trump will end up siding with them and are keeping Miller and the White House apprised of their moves, though Thune underscored that they can’t speak for the president-elect.

“A lot of the people I’ve talked to in Trump world seem to be supportive” of a border-then-tax approach, said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. “It seems to me Trump would love it.”

A Trump transition team spokesperson responded to requests for comments by highlighting Miller’s weekend Fox News appearance, where he nudged Senate Republicans to pass a filibuster-proof border bill by February.

That would amount to a lightning-fast pace for an arduous process that requires both chambers of Congress to pass separate budgets first, with basically no margin for error in the House. The border money under discussion could reach $85 billion, paid for by new energy leases, and include other national security priorities.

Graham said he’s ready to move as fast as he can.

“Let’s address that, and that gives you political capital to do other things,” Graham said. “It’s a national security problem. Tax cuts expire later in the year. We need to secure our border quickly.”

