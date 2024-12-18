Fed trims interest rates in third straight cut this year

The US Federal Reserve trimmed its key interest rate for the third time this year with a 0.25 percentage point cut Wednesday. Economists and Wall Street traders had largely expected the move, despite concerns that a rate cut could stoke inflation after a recent uptick.

“Today was a closer call,” Fed chair Jerome Powell told reporters at a press conference Wednesday. Lowering rates too quickly could undermine the Fed’s progress on taming inflation since it peaked at 9.1% in 2022, while pausing cuts could further weaken the labor market, he said: “We see the risks as two-sided.”

Central bank officials reined in their projections for 2025, indicating fewer cuts than previously stated. Economists are largely betting that the central bank will pause rate cuts in January and continue to reduce the rate at subsequent meetings.