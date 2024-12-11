US inflation ticks up as Fed eyes next interest rate cut

US inflation rose in November, new Labor Department data shows, indicating a recent period of steady cooling may be coming to an end. The consumer price index, a measure of the cost of goods and services, ticked up 0.3% in the last month — its highest monthly increase since April.

The data brings the 12-month trailing inflation rate to 2.7%, which is in line with economists’ expectations; excluding food and gas, top line inflation remained steady at 3.3%.

The report marks the last major data dump the US Federal Reserve will take into account ahead of its meeting next week, when it is expected to cut the cost of borrowing money for the third time this year.