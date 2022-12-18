Argentina wins the World Cup

This World Cup was dogged by off-field controversies over its host nation’s human rights record, FIFA's ban on the OneLove armbands, and the death of prominent U.S. sports journalist Grant Wahl. Despite a clampdown on symbols of protest during the tournament, fans and players found unique ways to protest against discrimination and inequality.

But on the field, Morocco’s underdog story of being the first Arab and African country to reach the semis captured hearts and headlines across the world. France ended Morocco's dream run in the semifinals, while Argentina knocked out Croatia 3-0 setting up the Messi and Mbappe showdown in the final.