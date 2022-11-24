All the ways soccer players and fans are protesting at the Qatar World Cup

The men's World Cup soccer teams and fans are finding unique ways to speak out about human rights issues both in the host nation of Qatar — which is under scrutiny for its human rights record and anti-LGBTQ laws — and around the world.

FIFA recently clamped down on symbols of protest, threatening team captains with yellow cards if they wore the ‘OneLove’ armbands in support of LGBTQ rights.

Here are some of the ways in which players and fans are protesting against discrimination and inequality both on and off the field.