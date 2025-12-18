‘Our favorite monopolists’: How Keurig kept its iron grip on coffee pods

The Peet’s Coffee executives were fed up. The coffee roaster had spent years trying to expand its foothold in single-serve pods and gotten nowhere as Keurig, the industry’s leader of what consumers generically now call K-Cups, choked off its access to key distributors.

“Our favorite monopolists,” a senior Peet’s executive complained to colleagues in a 2015 email.

Now Keurig’s efforts to maintain iron-fisted control of the coffee-pod market after its patent expired in 2012 are the subject of an ongoing private antitrust lawsuit that the company’s pending $18 billion takeover of Peet’s has given new relevance. The deal would create a global coffee giant and bring one of Keurig’s biggest customers in-house — the type of vertical integration that competition experts have long warned against, and a deal whose consequences, critics warn, will be measured out with nickels, dimes, and coffee spoons in every grimy office kitchen in America.

Efforts by one plaintiff, an independent San Francisco roaster, to press its case in a November letter to Trump’s antitrust regulators appear to have failed: The deadline for the Federal Trade Commission to seek additional information from Keurig and Peet’s — a sign the agency might seek to block the deal — expired without any such requests, people familiar with the matter said.

But the case is winding slowly toward a trial anyway, as grocery prices become a deepening pain point for Americans and the Trump administration balances competing antitrust impulses. A traditional Republican light-touch approach has come up against a populist faction skeptical of corporate power. Perceptions that antitrust enforcement has been politicized have rankled top Justice Department officials.

San Francisco Bay Coffee, that independent roaster, is seeking about $450 million in damages. Another plaintiff, TreeHouse, sees enough value in its claims that its recent sale to a private equity firm includes a sweetener of up to $1.9 billion if the lawsuit breaks its way.

This story is based on internal emails, strategy memos, and financial analyses included in a decade of court filings reviewed by Semafor, and interviews with people involved on both sides of the dispute. They show how Keurig leaned on wholesale distributors so they’d refuse to carry pods from third-party manufacturers — making it difficult, as Peet’s found, for competing coffee brands to reach customers.

Keurig also added invisible ink scanners to its countertop machines, a feature it billed as a safety measure and a way to brew more nuanced beverages. But when asked by a marketing executive in 2013, ahead of the new machines’ launch, whether the change would do “something special,” the company’s senior director of K-cup systems wrote back: “IT WILL DO NOTHING TO BENEFIT THE CONSUMER.”

That same week, another top marketing executive wrote to colleagues: “I continue to question the cost, functionality and consumer benefit of squid,” the company’s code name for the new ink-reading capability.

Keurig said the upgrade was meant to build a broader menu of coffees, teas, and other beverages. It scrapped the ink reader in models sold after 2017, in part because it didn’t reliably work.

“We believe this lawsuit is without merit, and we continue to defend against it vigorously in court,” Keurig Dr Pepper said in a statement. “Consumers have had and continue to have a wide variety of coffee options, both within the innovative Keurig system and beyond, and we are confident that we will reach a favorable outcome on this matter.”

In 2024 Keurig controlled more than 80% of the pod market, executives have said. Its own branded pods represent about one in every four sold, and those it manufactures for other brands, including Starbucks, Dunkin, and Peet’s, make up another two in four. It also makes pods for Costco’s and Walmart’s respective store brands, though data on those is harder to come by.