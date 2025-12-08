Finger-pointing in Washington as Paramount goes hostile

Paramount’s David Ellison argued Monday that its all-cash offer offers more stability and certainty than Netflix’s cash-and-stock bid, which is only for part of Warner Bros. Discovery and would leave its declining cable assets in public shareholders’ hands.

Documents filed Monday by Paramount show deep discontent with how Warners’ bankers ran the sales process, with accusations of vague feedback, short turnaround times for document review, and a sense that Warner CEO David Zaslav openly favored Netflix. Nor, Paramount says, was there any real-time back-and-forth on price — somewhat unusual in an auction process.

“Roger I appreciate you’re crazy busy. In case you can’t call back pls note 1 we wanted to offer complete certainty 2 strong cash value 3 speed to close. Pls note more importantly we did not include “best and final” in our bid,” Centerview’s Blair Effron wrote in a text message last week to Evercore’s Roger Altman.

He never got a response. Nor did Ellison, who made repeated entreaties to Zaslav following a Nov. 24 dinner with Zaslav and Larry and David Ellison, according to a person familiar with the interactions.

Paramount said it has secured financing for half the bid from Apollo, Bank of America, and Citi, and will also tap more than $24 billion in financing from the Middle East and Jared Kushner’s Affinity as well.

Paramount is also looking to capitalize on broader concerns — from actors and creatives— that a Netflix deal would crush competition and hurt everyone in the ecosystem. A combined Netflix-HBO would control more than 40% of the global streaming market, the company says.

When the bidding began in October, Warner was widely considered Paramount’s to lose, thanks to the Ellison family’s deep pockets and political favor inside the Trump administration. Warners’ board was persuaded by a sizeable breakup fee — Netflix will owe $5.8 billion if the deal is blocked by regulators — as well as rumblings of “social issues,” M&A parlance for personality clashes, which indicated that Zaslav preferred to sell to a technology company rather than another legacy media company, even one backstopped by a tech giant.

Both sides are also scrambling to hire the right allies in Washington: One person familiar with the competition said both sides had approached former Trump campaign aide Jason Miller, who is now advising an investor on the Paramount side of the deal.

Ballard Partners represents both Netflix and Paramount, according to public disclosures. The lobbying firm was involved in Skydance’s acquisition of Paramount earlier this year, according to a person familiar with the matter, but on Monday it was unclear whether it has chosen to represent one side over the other. The firm didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

With reporting from Max Tani.