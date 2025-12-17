Exclusive / MoneyGram bets on cash advantage in Africa

Money transfer company MoneyGram is betting on its ability to offer cash remittances to stay ahead of smaller fintech challengers in Africa, its CEO told Semafor.

Anthony Soohoo said the company’s “omnichannel” approach — whereby it offers access to digital and cash transfers — is crucial because physical money is likely to remain popular in African countries for many years to come.

MoneyGram, which is more than 80 years old, has developed a business model over several decades based on remittances that allow customers to deposit money and receive cash. The company has rolled out new digital services following the appointment of Soohoo — who previously held senior roles at Apple and Yahoo! — as CEO in October 2024.

Fintech companies such as Wise and Flutterwave are also entering African markets for cross-border payments with the offer of low-cost transfers. But MoneyGram’s CEO said his company’s ability to provide access to physical cash, with some 500,000 branches worldwide, was an advantage. “In some areas also, you do see people feel more comfortable with cash. And I don’t think that’s going to end any time soon,” he said during an interview on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Finance Week. “We’re going to have an advantage in terms of convenience.”