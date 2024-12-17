TikTok’s future in limbo as EU opens probe and US ban looms

The EU opened an investigation into TikTok Tuesday over allegations that it failed to stop fake accounts and foreign powers from interfering in Romania’s recent presidential election, in the latest blow to the social media app.

The European probe comes as TikTok faces an imminent ban in the US that could see it removed from digital app stores in the country within weeks, unless Chinese parent ByteDance sells the platform to an American company.

In a last-ditch effort, TikTok on Monday also asked the US Supreme Court to temporarily block the ban. The same day, President-elect Donald Trump — who pledged to “save” the app during his most recent campaign — met with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, who was expected to plead his case for keeping the platform accessible.