TikTok asks the US Supreme Court to temporarily block ban

TikTok asked the Supreme Court to temporarily block a law that would ban the hugely popular social media app in the United States in a few weeks’ time.

TikTok asked the top court for an injunction on the law, which would force its parent company ByteDance to either divest the app or face a ban, while the company appeals a lower court’s ruling in favor of the law. The company maintains that the law violates the company’s First Amendment rights, as well as those of its 170 million users in the US.

The delay would also “give the incoming Administration time to determine its position, as “the President-elect and his advisors have voiced support for saving TikTok,” the company said in the filing.

President-elect Donald Trump promised Monday to “take a look at TikTok, saying he has a “warm spot” for the social media app.”

While many nominees for cabinet-level positions have supported banning TikTok, the company is hoping Trump will try to halt the move. Trump is expected to meet with the CEO of TikTok, Shou Zi Chew, later on Monday, a source told Semafor. CNN first reported the meeting.

US lawmakers passed the TikTok ban on a bipartisan basis, citing national security risks. TikTok has denied that it has, or would, share US user data or seek to influence users according to Chinese government demands.

Shelby Talcott contributed to this report.