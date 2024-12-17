Doctors report pig kidney transplant success in US woman

Pig organs share some anatomical similarities to those of humans, but to be used in a human transplant, the organs need to be genetically modified to lower the risk of rejection and other complications. If this case proves successful long-term, it could lead to a clinical trial — the gold standard of medical research — to test whether such procedures could become a standard medical treatment.

“[This] case is a precursor to potential clinical trials, under the FDA’s guidance, to determine if these organs are safe as a new, sustainable source of organs for those who needs them,” one of the doctors who performed the surgery said.