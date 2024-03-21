Chinese patient receives first successful pig-to-human liver transplant

Scientists have successfully transplanted a genetically engineered pig liver into a human for the first time

Chinese researchers inserted the liver, which was taken from a pig that had been genetically edited to remove proteins that can cause organ rejection, into the body of a clinically dead patient whose brain had stopped functioning. After 96 hours the patient showed no sign of organ rejection, and the transplanted liver’s blood and bile flow were both working appropriately, the researchers said.

The transplant was the “first of its kind in the world”, China’s Air Force Medical University said in a post on the social media platform WeChat.

Researchers in the United States have previously carried out xenogenic transplants — where an organ from one species is transferred to another — of gene-edited pig kidneys and hearts into clinically dead human patients.