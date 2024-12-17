Events Newsletters
Argentina emerges from recession in boon to Milei

Prashant Rao and Mizy Clifton
Dec 17, 2024, 8:19am EST
South America
Javier Milei waves from his car after a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron in Buenos Aires
Irina Dambrauskas/Reuters
The News

Argentina escaped recession in the third quarter, new data showed Tuesday.

The country’s GDP expanded by 3.9% from July to September, in a boon to President Javier Milei as he marks one year in office.

The self-declared “anarcho-capitalist” has sought to address skyrocketing inflation and at times negative economic growth through brutal austerity, measures that pushed poverty rates above 50% but appear to be working.

Analysts at the Spanish bank BBVA, however, warned that risks remain. Milei could yet lose the support of his voters or the markets, and Argentina’s key agriculture industry could underperform. Still, they projected strong economic growth next year and beyond.

A line chart showing Argentina’s GDP per capita as a percentage of the US average
