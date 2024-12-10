Javier Milei’s transformative first year could prove his greatest liability, analysts say

The News
A year into his presidency, Javier Milei has reined in Argentina’s soaring inflation rates and slashed a yawning budget deficit, but huge challenges remain.
The self-described “anarcho-capitalist” has driven down inflation to less than 3% — down from 25% prior to Milei taking office — and despite the “painful” nature of some of his austerity measures, Milei remains popular with Argentines. Still, analysts warned that with poverty rates surpassing 50%, Argentines could rapidly sour on the populist president unless Milei changes tack.
Milei’s first-year moves could become a ‘serious political liability’
Javier Milei enjoys widespread popular approval: Elected on a wave of anger toward Argentina’s traditional political parties, he has been given both time and leeway to make radical changes, Reuters wrote. But his policies have triggered a deep recession, which will turn into a “serious political liability” as Argentines’ face increased unemployment and poverty — the two top concerns among voters — a columnist argued in Foreign Affairs. Milei has already been accused by some activists of cutting funding to social services at a moment of increased demand, Al Jazeera reported. “There is growing desperation because people have nothing to eat, and I can’t take in anyone else because we have no more capacity,” a free meals provider told CNN.
Milei’s pragmatic turn could ultimately erode support
While promising a form of “chainsaw” austerity, Javier Milei has become more pragmatic in his economic approach in office, softening his rhetoric on trading partners like China, El País reported. “Argentina’s voters “didn’t put me here to sort out ideological battles; they put me here to sort out people’s problems,” Milei told the Financial Times. The question remains however whether Milei’s slight turn toward the center will erode his “radical outsider” status, and in turn, cost him popular support, the outlet’s Latin America editor wrote.