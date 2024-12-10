Javier Milei’s transformative first year could prove his greatest liability, analysts say

A year into his presidency, Javier Milei has reined in Argentina’s soaring inflation rates and slashed a yawning budget deficit, but huge challenges remain.

The self-described “anarcho-capitalist” has driven down inflation to less than 3% — down from 25% prior to Milei taking office — and despite the “painful” nature of some of his austerity measures, Milei remains popular with Argentines. Still, analysts warned that with poverty rates surpassing 50%, Argentines could rapidly sour on the populist president unless Milei changes tack.