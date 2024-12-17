African tech group Cassava Technologies secures $310M

Cassava Technologies, a group that operates data center and cloud services businesses in Africa, received a $90 million equity investment from the US International Development Finance Corporation, Finland’s Finnfund, and Google.

Companies under the Cassava group, controlled by Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa, include Africa Data Centres, a digital financial services company called Sasai, and fiber cables provider Liquid Intelligent. The latter also signed a $220 million debt refinancing deal with Standard Bank, Rand Merchant Bank, Nedbank, and the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation.