Nikki Haley has a theoretical path to victory. Her rivals want to keep it that way.

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The opening riff from “Welcome to the Jungle” filled the McIntyre Ski Area lodge, and Gov. Chris Sununu walked into the crowd, triumphant. He’d endorsed Nikki Haley for president. She was surging at the right time and could beat Donald Trump here, cracking open the GOP primary, proving that it wasn’t over.

“Now that I’ve endorsed Nikki Haley, I don’t know why anyone else is running!” Sununu told reporters.

Twenty-four hours later, at a crowded VFW lodge in Londonderry, Chris Christie ripped into Haley. Her answers on abortion were “word salad.” She was losing her home state: “I’m closer to Trump here than she is in South Carolina.” And Sununu’s choice?

“What am I going to say?” Christie asked sarcastically. “Congratulations on a bad decision?”

The emerging wisdom of donors and free agent Trump opponents is that Haley is in the best position to slow down his march to re-nomination. And a major part of that assessment is that Haley has room to grow, especially in New Hampshire, where Christie is still sitting on a pile of relatively moderate anti-Trump voters and there’s a large and untapped supply of center-left independents who could cross over.

“If we get independents, if we get conservative Democrats, that’s what the Republican Party should pursue,” Haley told reporters in Manchester. “Our goal is to get as many people in the tent as we can. Stop pushing people away from the party. Instead, bring people in.”

But Christie isn’t buying it, and it’s not yet clear voters are as enthused about Haley’s message or electability arguments on the ground in New Hampshire or in Iowa, where she still needs a strong showing to quickly knock out Ron DeSantis. Before she gets a one-on-one shot at Trump, she must fend off fierce attacks from her rivals that will test her appeal to conservatives and moderates alike.

Christie, who has ignored Iowa to focus on the first primary state, spent considerable time this week going after Haley’s promises to find an undefined abortion “consensus” and cut off trade with China; DeSantis, often campaigning alongside Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, warns that Haley can’t go the distance against Trump.

“Even a campaigner as good as Chris is not going to be able to paper over Nikki being an establishment candidate,” DeSantis said in a CNN-hosted town hall this week.

Haley, who leads both candidates in New Hampshire, increasingly ignores them — and has started to attract some voters who care less about litmus tests or infighting than who can actually surpass Trump. In Iowa, the vast majority of caucus-goers are conservative Republicans; in New Hampshire, up to half might be independents, or Democrats who temporarily switched their registrations.

When a potential voter in Manchester sounded skeptical about Haley’s ability to beat Trump — “he’s got well over 50%” — Haley went through the calendar to explain how only she could do it.

“We’ll have three or four people go into Iowa,” said Haley in Manchester. “A couple drop, and we’ll have two or three coming into New Hampshire. But guess what’s next? Then you’ll see me and Trump go head to head in my home state of South Carolina.”

At another stop, in Newport, Haley got skeptical questions from a man who asked about her plans for Social Security, got incredulous when she called it an “entitlement,” then stormed out, refusing to give his name to reporters. Another voter, who also asked not to be named, pressed Haley on Israel’s “human rights violations” and “ethnic cleansing.” Haley’s answer didn’t satisfy her.

“The Palestinians want a one-state solution,” said Haley. “They don’t want Israel to exist. I’ve seen it with my own eyes.”

Still, when the room cleared out, the voter said she was open to supporting Haley, strategically, if she could win the primary and slow down Trump: “We so don’t want Trump to go against Biden. We’re very, very worried about that. A lot of folks who lean left think we should vote in the Republican primary.”