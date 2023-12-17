African filmmakers brace for a tough 2024 despite streaming wins

NAIROBI — African film and TV producers are bracing themselves for tough times and leaner production budgets in 2024, despite the industry’s continued growth.

Success in 2023 was driven by several major releases of African titles as streaming companies including Netflix and Showmax bet on their African slates to drive growth on the continent. Shows like South Africa’s Unseen and Shanty Town were some of the most viewed and attracted global attention, as did the Nigerian action thriller The Black Book which spent three weeks among Netflix’s top 10 English-language titles in the world.

But multiple producers and executives in countries including Nigeria and Kenya, who spoke to Semafor Africa, said African producers in 2023 had to adapt to tighter production budgets driven by harsh macroeconomic conditions, and they expect more of the same in 2024.

“People were faced with difficulty but they pushed past it,” said Enyi Omeruah, co-founder of Lagos-based production and talent management firm Chudor MMC. “It’s what we have done since before the world was paying attention.” Omeruah said the weight of economic pressures including a weakening naira and rising fuel prices heavily constrained production budgets in Nigeria.

Dylan Awendo, a Nairobi-based producer and founder of HT Studios, observed that with fuel prices in Kenya hitting record highs in 2023, many projects went over budget as they faced higher transportation costs, and equipment and shooting locations became more expensive. “We saw producers cutting costs,” Awendo said. “More producers are building their own sets, working with smaller casts and finding cheaper ways to distribute their content.”