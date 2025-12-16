Trump era opens banking license for fintechs

“It’s not the plan,” PayPal’s CEO said in April when Semafor asked him whether the fintech giant planned to turn itself into a regulated bank. “We’ve kept it very balance-sheet-light, and we’ll let banks do what banks do really well.”

Fast forward eight months and PayPal is becoming a bank. The company applied to Utah’s state regulators for a slimmed-down license that would allow it to take federally insured deposits and make loans to its business customers, “reducing reliance on third parties.”

Fintech players that launched proudly as antibanks — content to peel away their customers and avoid the regulatory overhead — have instead joined them, including SoFi, Varo, Lending Club, and Revolut. It’s an odd fixture of the lending economy, given the vast pools of nonbank money available.