Trump clan distances itself from Ellisons and Paramount

In back-to-back salvos Tuesday, the President and his family distanced themselves from Paramount’s hostile bid for Warner Bros. Discovery — a rebuke to owner David Ellison’s attempt to leverage relationships with the White House to close the $108 billion takeover effort.

President Trump Tuesday afternoon said he had been “treated [...] far worse” by the Ellison-owned CBS since the family closed on a deal for CBS parent Paramount. “If they are friends, I’d hate to see my enemies!”

Less than two hours after that message, Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners said it was backing out of the Paramount-led bidding consortium, which also includes three Gulf sovereign wealth funds and Apollo.

“With ​two ​strong competitors ​vying to secure ​the future ​of this ​unique American ​asset, ​Affinity ​has ​decided no longer to pursue ​the opportunity,” a spokesperson for the firm said. “The dynamics ​of the investment have changed significantly ​since we initially became ​involved ​in October. We ​continue to ​believe ​there is a strong strategic rationale for Paramount’s offer.”