Activist investors are losing the Big Three

Activist shareholders have long complained that index funds are reflexively biased toward management. But in the 2010s and early 2020s, they won several high-profile fights with the support of the Big Three, whose more assertive stance on climate and social issues emboldened them to take a closer look at management’s track record in other areas, too.

Those fights proved to be high-water marks, not bellwethers, and index funds’ retreat from ESG appears to have sapped their fighting spirit in other areas. Only one activist campaign this year got support from all three of the investment giants.