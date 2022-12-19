Jan. 6 committee asks DOJ to charge Trump with insurrection and 3 more crimes

The U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will ask the Department of Justice to pursue criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, including insurrection and conspiring to "defraud the United States."

The committee also voted to recommend that Trump be charged with obstructing an official proceeding and making false statements to the federal government.

The panel plans to also make criminal referrals for Trump lawyer John Eastman, who drafted a plan to help him overturn the election, committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin said during the panel's final meeting Monday.