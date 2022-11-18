noscript
Semafor LogoJenna Moon
newsNorth America

DOJ to name special counsel to determine if Trump should face criminal charges

Jenna Moon is a Breaking News reporter. You can reach her at jmoon@semafor.com. For politics coverage from Semafor each morning, sign up for our Principals newsletter — an insider’s guide to American power.

Title iconThe News

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is set to appoint a special counsel to determine if former President Donald Trump should be criminally charged following investigations by the Justice Department, the Wall Street Journal reports.

On Tuesday, Trump announced a bid to run for president a third time.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland listens during a news conference with German Minister of Justice Dr. Marco Buschmann following a bilateral meeting at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C. on October 20, 2022.
Sarah Silbiger/Pool via REUTERS

This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.

AD