DOJ to name special counsel to determine if Trump should face criminal charges
The News
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is set to appoint a special counsel to determine if former President Donald Trump should be criminally charged following investigations by the Justice Department, the Wall Street Journal reports.
On Tuesday, Trump announced a bid to run for president a third time.
This is a developing story. Please check back soon for updates.