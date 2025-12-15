Events Email Briefings
Exclusive / US shutdown deadline could merge with ACA fight — again

Burgess Everett
Burgess Everett
Congressional Bureau Chief
Dec 15, 2025, 5:00am EST
Jeanne Shaheen
Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

The House will vote this week on extending the Affordable Care Act’s expiring enhanced premium tax credits, though that’s not going to produce a law before the end of the year.

Instead, the real deadline is shifting toward when open enrollment for the Obamacare marketplaces ends on Jan. 15 — and when a swath of government funding expires on Jan. 30.

Progressives see that shutdown date as a point of leverage, and Republicans see it as the last chance for a deal with Democrats.

That “gives us at least a deadline. It feels like a pretty real deadline, too,” said Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan. “If we don’t have a bipartisan bill worked out by Jan. 30, then I think we have to consider reconciliation.”

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said recent failures could lead to “a number of opportunities to bridge a compromise.”

