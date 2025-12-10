How Minnesota reflects Democrats’ big divides

Democrats are facing a primary muddle across the country in must-win Senate races such as Texas, Michigan, and Maine. Minnesota’s open seat is different — as Peggy Flanagan knows.

The lieutenant governor is campaigning as the pugnacious, liberal choice in her matchup against Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., a more centrist Democrat who has won tough House races. Craig is preferred by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

But Flanagan has amassed seven endorsements from sitting senators, revealing an unusual level of internal disagreement over what type of senator should replace retiring Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn. It’s an important primary for the Democratic Party, but not for control of the Senate; Republicans are showing little interest in contesting the seat so far.

“This seat is going to stay in the hands of the Democrats,” the lieutenant governor told Semafor this week on a visit to Washington. “This is really an opportunity to elect a progressive fighter.”

Things are heating up: Flanagan dissed Craig over her vote for this year’s Laken Riley immigration law and said voters “are looking for people who are bold and audacious and are sick of politicians who just nibble around the edge.”

Antoine Givens, a spokesperson for Craig’s campaign, said that “Minnesotans want a Senator who shows up, is honest, and stands up to special interests. Peggy Flanagan has done none of those things.” A Flanagan spokesperson responded by emphasizing her decision not to accept corporate PAC money and touting her campaign schedule across the state.

This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.