Israeli forces kill 3 hostages after mistaking them as a ‘threat,’ IDF says

Israeli forces shot and killed three hostages who had been taken by Hamas after mistakenly identifying them “as a threat,” the Israel Defense Forces said Friday.

“The IDF expresses deep remorse over the tragic incident and sends the families its heartfelt condolences. Our national mission is to locate the missing and return all the hostages home,” the Israeli military said.

A spokesperson for the IDF said the hostages had either escaped Hamas captivity “or were abandoned by the terrorists who held them captive,” The Times of Israel reported.

Two of the victims were identified as Yotam Haim, Samer Talalka, and Alon Shamriz. All three were taken by Hamas from kibbutzim during the Oct. 7 attack.