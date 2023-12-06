Netanyahu faces growing anger from hostages and their families

J.D. Capelouto /

Hostages freed from Hamas are increasingly expressing their anger at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his handling of the conflict.

A recent meeting between Netanyahu and the freed hostages and their families was described as tense, as the prime minister faced bitter criticism for not doing enough to secure the release of the remaining captives.

In leaked audio of the meeting, one woman, who was freed with her children but whose husband remains in captivity, told him: “The feeling we had there was that no one was doing anything for us. The fact is that I was in a hiding place that was shelled and we had to be smuggled out and we were wounded.” Over 100 hostages were released last month, but more than 100 still remain in Gaza.