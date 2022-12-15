Prince Harry accuses Prince William of shouting at him in meeting about his future role

Harry said he had asked for a split role as a royal that would allow him to work for the monarchy from Canada but the request was not up for debate. He added that Meghan was not invited to the meeting held at the Sandringham estate, which he attended together with the late Queen Elizabeth, his father King Charles, and William.

“It was very terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in,” he said.

Meghan described feeling suicidal as a result of the situation they were in: “I was like, all of this will stop if I'm not here. And that was the scariest thing about it because it was such clear thinking,” she said. “I wanted to go somewhere to get help but I wasn't allowed to, they were concerned about how that would look for the institution.”