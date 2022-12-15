Prince Harry accuses Prince William of shouting at him in meeting about his future role
Prince Harry accused his elder brother Prince William of "shouting" at him during a crisis 2020 meeting where he discussed his and his wife Meghan Markle's future roles as working royals, as revealed in the final episodes of the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan.
Harry said he had asked for a split role as a royal that would allow him to work for the monarchy from Canada but the request was not up for debate. He added that Meghan was not invited to the meeting held at the Sandringham estate, which he attended together with the late Queen Elizabeth, his father King Charles, and William.
“It was very terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me, and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother quietly sit there and sort of take it all in,” he said.
Meghan described feeling suicidal as a result of the situation they were in: “I was like, all of this will stop if I'm not here. And that was the scariest thing about it because it was such clear thinking,” she said. “I wanted to go somewhere to get help but I wasn't allowed to, they were concerned about how that would look for the institution.”
The final three installments of the six-episode docuseries, which was released in two parts, examines what happened as Harry and Meghan decided to step back from their roles as working royals.
The couple were hounded by paparazzi throughout their relationship, and Harry has alleged stories were planted in the press about Meghan to distract from unfavorable news about other royals.
Harry and Meghan have previously described the racism Meghan faced from the press and the royal family.