Harry says some royals saw press treatment of Meghan as a 'rite of passage'

Harry's statement was in reference to the initial crush of headlines and stories with racist undertones that followed the news of their relationship becoming public.

Compared to the other royal relationships, "the difference here is the race element," Harry said.

He said Buckingham Palace instructed them not to comment on the stories. Harry put out a statement early on in their relationship denouncing the racist stories and attacks.

AD

The series begins with a disclaimer that members of the royal family declined to comment for the series, and that it was filmed before August 2022. Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died the following month.