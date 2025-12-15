Exclusive / ‘Iterate through’: Why The Washington Post launched an error-ridden AI product

Executives across nearly every major industry are racing to develop AI-powered products, hoping to stay ahead of a wave of technological change.

News executives who’ve watched search traffic evaporate as their readers turn to chatbots are now simultaneously trying to cut deals with major AI players to license content to them; build their own AI tools to improve workflows; capture online interest; and sue AI companies that they believe have stolen their content to train their large language models.

Most major news organizations who use AI use it largely behind the scenes. As Semafor first reported earlier this year, The New York Times rolled out a suite of new tools for its product and editorial staff that could eventually write social copy, SEO headlines, and some code. But the company has bracketed its AI use, noting in internal documents seen by Semafor the potential risks for copyright infringement and exposure of sources. The Wall Street Journal and others have used AI to generate summaries of human-written stories, while Business Insider recently rolled out an AI tool that has generated a handful of stories edited by a human. Publications including The New Yorker use AI voices to read stories aloud.

But in an industry whose currency has historically been trust, most news brands have been leery of turning their core relationship with their readers over to unreliable LLMs. The Post is the exception, racing to experiment with live tools. In February, the company launched Ask The Post AI, a bot that answers users’ questions about the news but can make basic errors. The company also plans to roll out an AI writing coach called Ember to readers who want to submit columns to its new opinion app, according to The New York Times.

Leaders on the editorial side of the paper expressed alarm about the AI podcast errors, which some in the newsroom said would be fireable offenses if made by a human journalist on staff. In a message to staff shared with Semafor, Post head of standards Karen Pensiero wrote that the mistakes have been “frustrating for all of us,” while another editor noted that it was a particularly poor time for the Post to produce shoddy content, given scrutiny from the Trump administration.

“It is truly astonishing that this was allowed to go forward at all,” one Post editor wrote in Slack messages shared with Semafor. “Never would I have imagined that the Washington Post would deliberately warp its own journalism and then push these errors out to our audience at scale. And just days after the White House put up a site dedicated to attacking journalists, most notably our own, including for stories with corrections or editors notes attached. If we were serious we would pull this tool immediately.”