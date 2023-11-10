A global hit: AI translation tools help singers break down borders

Earlier this year, YouTube began automatically playing dubbed audio tracks in viewers’ native languages, if available. YouTube’s top creator, Mr. Beast, hired famous voice actors to dub his videos into other languages and has launched his own audio dubbing service. And a South Korean music label is using AI to take singers’ actual voices and have them belt out tunes in other languages.

But even with AI, the costs can be high in an industry known for shoestring budgets. Some U.S. creators see it as an unnecessary risk, when the highest advertising revenue comes from English-speaking countries.

“If you’re working with a big creator, and you don’t want the message to get lost, I feel like you need someone in that market to double-check it. You need someone who speaks that language that you trust,” said Keith Bielory, a partner at talent representative A3 Artists Agency. “Is the risk worth the reward?”

British startup Papercup is hoping to find a middle ground. It uses a mixture of traditional AI translation tools, large language models and expert translators to bring down the cost of dubbing to $20 a minute. While that’s a small amount compared to hiring humans to do the whole job, it’s still more than many creators want to pay, said Amir Jirbandey, Papercup’s head of growth and marketing.

“They’re allergic to paying,” he said. “These guys are pretty much media companies in their own right by now, but the buying behavior is not the same.”

Jirbandey says that’s beginning to change and expects to announce agreements with some big name creators in the coming months.

One Papercup client is the celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, who first used human dubbing during the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Jirbandey said the effort wasn’t profitable, but using AI to lower costs had turned dubbing into a money-making venture.

He predicts that it will take longer for high-end content to be dubbed into other languages but lower-production value creations will probably be translated more quickly because it’s more accessible.

For instance, Google is testing its own dubbing service, called Aloud, a fully automated and free method creators can use to dub audio.

Consumers, in the meantime, don’t have to wait for their favorite content creators to “localize” content. Startup ElevenLabs offers a new dubbing service that allows watchers to quickly convert online videos to the desired language.