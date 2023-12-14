Semafor sets the stage for the 2024 World Economy Summit

Semafor unveils its boldest venture in live journalism yet—the 2024 World Economy Summit set for April 17-18th. Against the backdrop of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C, Semafor sets the stage for an extraordinary and unparalleled meeting of the minds featuring preeminent figures across the global economy.

With 150 speakers spread over two days and three different stages, the event will significantly expand on the success and scale of its inaugural World Economy Summit which attracted over 60 high profile speakers and drove global headlines earlier this year.

Co-chaired by legends of industry, former U.S commerce secretary, Penny Pritzker and co-founder of The Carlyle Group, David Rubenstein, who will act as key advisors to the program, the 2024 summit will serve as the most significant public-facing media event held during the World Bank and IMF spring meetings attended by over 10,000 of the world’s most influential economic and business decision makers next year, making it an unmissable and hugely consequential global gathering.

Leveraging its success in live journalism in 2023, Semafor is capitalizing on this unique opportunity to reconvene the world’s most influential power brokers on the record. Hosted by Semafor CEO and co-founder Justin B. Smith and Founding Editor-at-Large Steve Clemons, the two-day in-person event will also feature some of the most prominent figures in media and business as its moderators and will be streamed across Semafor’s platforms.

BCG (Boston Consulting Group) returns for a second year as founding partner for the summit working closely with the Semafor’s editorial team to help shape and inform parts of the program through their unique expertise and proprietary insights.

