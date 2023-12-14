U.K. mulls social media ban for teens

The U.K. government is considering a crackdown on social media for children under the age of 16, Bloomberg reports.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will reportedly convene his cabinet in January to discuss evidence showing the harmful effects of social media on young people’s mental health – and how to combat the danger.

Sources told Bloomberg that while an outright ban is unlikely, such a strict measure has “not been ruled out” – with tighter parental controls another possible option.

The revelations come after Britain’s National Crime Agency warned parents that social media giant Meta’s move to encrypt messages on Facebook and Instagram will make it harder to spot abuse – for example, by pedophiles masquerading as children.