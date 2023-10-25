What the Meta mental health lawsuit is about

Diego Mendoza /

Meta is being sued by 41 states and D.C. in two separate lawsuits accusing the tech giant of using addictive features to hook children onto Facebook and Instagram and exploit their data.

“Meta has harnessed powerful and unprecedented technologies to entice, engage, and ultimately ensnare youth and teens,” one of the lawsuits read. “Its motive is profit.”

The tech giant said it was “disappointed” by the states’ accusations and said its platforms use over 30 tools to support a safer environment for teenagers.