Netanyahu on the offensive as global opposition to war grows

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing increasing international pressure to end his nation’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip, but said he will continue until Hamas is eliminated.

U.S. President Joe Biden criticized Israel earlier this week, saying it was losing global support due to its “indiscriminate” bombing of the enclave, his strongest remarks against Israel’s actions so far. But Netanyahu has taken a defiant tone, telling the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday that “we are continuing until the end, until victory, until the elimination of Hamas,” even as Israel announced its heaviest combat losses in more than a month.