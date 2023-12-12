Bibi-Biden tensions grow over war in Gaza

NEWS
U.S. President Joe Biden said Tuesday that Israel is starting to lose international support over indiscriminate bombing in Gaza, and called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government “to strengthen and change.”
While speaking at a campaign reception in Washington, Biden also said Netanyahu’s “got a tough decision to make” about the future of the conflict. He called the Netanyahu cabinet “the most conservative government in Israel’s history,” adding that it “doesn’t want a two-state solution.”
SIGNALS
White House shifts tone on Israel
Biden has used similar language to criticize Netanyahu’s hardline government before, The Forward’s Jacob Kornbluh noted. But he and other top U.S. officials have slightly changed their tone about Israel’s military campaign in recent weeks. Officials including Vice President Kamala Harris have started issuing ”blunt invocations of international law and the need to limit civilian casualties to a minimum” in Gaza, Robert Tait writes, but he argued that it won’t mean much if the U.S. doesn’t also make a substantive policy shift.
Biden-Bibi disagree over postwar plan
Biden’s comments came as Netanyahu pushed back against the U.S.‘s postwar plan to have Gaza ruled by the Palestinian Authority, a sign of growing tensions and disagreements between the two leaders. As Netanyahu heightens his rhetoric against the Palestinian Authority, the Biden administration has become increasingly convinced that the prime minister has entered “campaign mode” and is prioritizing politics over security interests, two U.S. officials told The Times of Israel.