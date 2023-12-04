How China’s $70 AI copyright ruling impacts the world

J.D. Capelouto /

A Chinese court ruled that an image generated by artificial intelligence is covered by copyright law — a decision that breaks from the current U.S. approach to AI laws, and could benefit large Chinese tech companies in the long run, experts say.

The Beijing Internet Court said last week that the image — created with the U.S.-based text-to-image system Stable Diffusion — was protected by copyright, after the creator sued a blogger for using it without permission.