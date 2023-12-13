50 million people will go hungry in Africa next year

The United Nations has warned that high food prices, climate change, and regional conflicts will trigger a hunger crisis in western and central Africa next year. A record high of nearly 50 million people are expected to go hungry, the World Food Programme said.

“Insufficient funding means the moderately hungry will be forced to skip meals and consume less nutritious food, putting them at risk of falling back into crisis or emergency phases, perpetuating the cycle of hunger and malnutrition,” said Margot Vandervelden, the WFP’s acting regional director for Western Africa.