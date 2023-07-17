What it means: Russia pulls out of Ukraine grain deal

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian state-run media outlet Tass that “the Black Sea agreement ceased to be valid today,” adding that “unfortunately, the part relating to Russia in this Black Sea agreement has not been implemented so far. Therefore, its effect is terminated.”

Earlier Monday, two explosions occurred at the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russia to the Crimean peninsula. Moscow has blamed Kyiv for the alleged attack, which killed two people.

Russia had previously threatened to quit the Black Sea agreement, saying that its demands for its own exports were not met.

The deal has moved 33 million metric tons of corn, wheat, and other grains out of the region. Ukraine and Russia are two of the largest exporters of grains in the world.