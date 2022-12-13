FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried charged with defrauding investors by US SEC

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday with defrauding investors, a day after he was arrested in the Bahamas at the request of U.S. authorities.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) also charged Bankman-Fried and his two companies, FTX and Alameda Research, with "fraud and material misrepresentations" that violated the Commodity Exchange Act.

Separately, the Department of Justice indicted Bankman-Fried on eight criminal charges, including wire fraud and money laundering.