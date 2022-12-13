Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas

Handout via Reuters

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has been arrested in the Bahamas, authorities from the country announced Monday.

Attorney General Ryan Pinder KC said that the Bahamas had received notification from the United States government that it has filed charges against Bankman-Fried and is “likely to request his extradition.”

Damian Williams, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, confirmed in a statement that Bankman-Fried had been arrested at the request of the U.S. government based on a sealed indictment. “We expect to move to unseal the indictment and will have more to say at that time,” Williams said.

Bankman-Fried is being detained in a local police station, according to a person familiar with the matter, where he is expected to spend the night. His legal team is enroute to the Bahamas and plans to argue for bail tomorrow morning.

One person familiar with Bankman-Fried’s legal team said he may not choose to fight extradition to the U.S. His decision could depend on the terms of the extradition and whether they are favorable, the person said.

It’s unclear why authorities had Bankman-Fried detained the day before he was set to testify under oath during a hearing at the U.S. House Financial Services Committee. His testimony might have been fodder for the criminal case against him.

The person familiar with the matter said prosecutors for the Southern District of New York and from the U.S. Department of Justice were both seeking to file charges, which could explain the timing of the process. The DOJ and SDNY did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Bankman-Fried is an investor in Semafor.

One question, now that the indictment has been filed, is whether prosecutors have cooperating witnesses with inside knowledge about what happened at FTX or its sister company, Alameda Research.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday it was also getting ready to file separate civil charges against Bankman-Fried.